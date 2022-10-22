Jill Biden Looks Like She’s at The End Of Her Rope

October 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, most of us have suspected that Jill Biden is one of the top Handlers who’s running the show, and we were right. A new New York Times piece reveals how much power Jill has behind the scenes and how furious she gets when her husband screws up and his staffers are not there to rescue him. This article from The Times really exposes how everyone on Team Biden knows how lost, confused and clueless Joe truly is. It appears they have an elaborate setup in place to try and stop Joe from making too many blunders…. imagine what things



Read More...