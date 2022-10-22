Mainstream Media Poses 'Major Threat To Democracy' According To Poll

On Tuesday we noted that the most recent NYT/Siena poll was a disaster for Democrats - putting Trump ahead of Biden in a hypothetical 2024 match up, and a massive swing to the right from independent women. The poll found that the most important issues are to Americans aren't climate, January 6 or Covid (<.5%). The economy and inflation (44% combined vs. 36% in July).

The poll also found that 64% of Republicans, 26% of Independents and 1% of Democrats believe Donald Trump won the 2020 election, while 97% of Democrats, 29% of Republicans and 64% of Independents believe President Biden won.

Going even deeper, the poll asked whether American democracy is 'currently under threat,' to which 74% of likely voters polled said 'yes.'

Of those, respondents were asked to rank various people and institutions. The top threat? The mainstream media, with 59% saying it poses a "major threat to democracy," 24% saying the MSM poses a 'minor' threat to democracy, and just 16% who think there's no threat at all.

As Just the News notes;

This attitude toward the media was strikingly bipartisan, with 95% of Republicans, 83% of independents, and 70% of Democrats calling the press a threat. However, only 38% of Democrats deem the media a "major" threat, compared to 80% of Republicans and 53% of independents. Prominent, mainstream press outlets have come under fire in recent months for portraying Trump and those criticizing the FBI's August raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as threats to democracy and national security, in some cases hastily reporting false or misleading information. In key ways, the news media's coverage of the raid resembled how the press previously covered now-debunked allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to sway the 2016 presidential election, with journalists prematurely weaving a narrative of Trump's guilt resting on flimsy underpinnings of anonymous government leaks and innuendo. Meanwhile, back in government, Biden and his political allies, including Democrats in Congress, have repeatedly described Trump and his allies as dangers to the foundations of America, warning democracy itself is at stake and positioning themselves as its savior. -JTN

The "Major threat" runner-ups were;

Donald Trump (47%)

Joe Biden (39%)

Democrats (35%)

Voting by mail (32%)

The federal government (32%)

Republicans (30%)

The Supreme Court (27%)

The Electoral College (25%)

Electronic voting machines (22%)