Major French Fashion House, Anna Wintour And Vogue Sever Ties With Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

October 22, 2022

The French fashion house will no longer be working on projects with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has made an increasing number of controversial public comments in recent weeks, including threats against Jews, according to parent company Kering, which announced the decision following the release of its third-quarter results on Thursday. In response to a WWD inquiry, Kering stated that Balenciaga “no longer has any affiliation with this artist nor any intentions for future initiatives relating to this artist.” It didn’t go into much detail. In a mud pit during Paris Fashion Week, the “Stronger” singer started



