Policy To “Forgive” Thousands of Dollars In Student Loan Debt Suspended By Federal Appeals Court

Following an appeal from six GOP-led states, a federal appeals court temporarily halted President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The policy to forgive thousands of dollars in student loan debt was ordered to be suspended until legal challenges are resolved, according to a decision made on Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. By Monday night, the Biden administration must reply to the appeals court’s case. Under Biden’s proposal, holders of federal student loans making less than $125,000 year might have up to $10,000 of their debt forgiven. Pell Grant recipients were eligible for reimbursement of



