Remembering Jeff Wyatt & The COVID Shots Were Only The Beginning (Video)
October 22, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosJeff Wyatt became a voice in England against tyranny and probably was used to save countless lives, as well as encourage those taking the same stand. He joined The Sons of Liberty Radio back in June alongside out nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani and John O’Looney. Little did we know then that just weeks later, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments