Russians Decide to Mock “WOKE Liberals” With Hilarious New Clip, Just 2 Weeks Before Midterms

October 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I am sure most of you realize that America is a laughingstock all over the world right now. And no, it’s not only because we have a senile dementia patient pretending to run the country… there’s more to it than that. Democrats have turned the US into a gigantic WOKE JOKE. We literally look like a carnival sideshow with all of these mentally ill freaks calling the shots. Suddenly, we’ve got 167 genders, 899 pronouns, men can have babies, women are now called “birthing people,” kids as young as 4-years-old can change their sex, and have their genitals lobbed off



Read More...