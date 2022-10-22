The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Something Big Is Happening in China: High-Ranking Party Member Next to Xi Is Seized and Led Away on Live TV

October 22, 2022   |   Tags:

A highly unusual event interrupted a scripted Chinese Communist Party Congress Saturday as a former party leader was escorted out of the meeting in full public view. Former Chinese leader […] The post Something Big Is Happening in China: High-Ranking Party Member Next to Xi Is Seized and Led Away on Live TV appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x