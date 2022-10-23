2 Dead With Monkeypox In NYC As Officials Rename 'Stigmatizing' Disease

New York City announced two monkeypox-linked deaths on Friday, the first fatalities connected to the disease in the five boroughs, NBC New York reports. Aside from reporting that the individuals were " immunocompromised" and had "underlying health conditions," few details were made public, as officials instead offered condolences in a brief statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the two reported deaths and our hearts go out to the individuals' loved ones and community. Every effort will be made to prevent additional suffering from this virus through continued community engagement, information-sharing, and vaccination," officials said in the statement.

In total, there have now been four monkeypox-linked deaths in the US since the outbreak began, with the first fatality reported in California in September.

As of Oct. 17, the city has recorded at least 3,695 known cases of the virus. Since reaching its peak at the end of July, the outbreak of cases in New York City has dropped significantly, down to single-digit daily numbers by the beginning of this month. To date, more than 143,000 first and second doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been administered. -NBC NY

Name change

NYC Health Department officials also debuted a new name for monkeypox this week, claiming that the term was 'stigmatizing' - though we would note that it only seems to be left-leaning politicians making this claim.

The new name? MPV

"The previous name is an inaccurate and stigmatizing label for a virus that is primarily affecting a community that has already suffered a long history of bigotry," said the health department, providing no examples. "Stigma is a shadow affliction that can follow viruses and drive people away from care, even when the illness itself is treatable," the city continued.

"The Department requested the World Health Organization change the name, and continues to urge global health authorities to make this modification universal."

"However, the equity considerations are too great to wait any longer," the health department added, Just the News reports.