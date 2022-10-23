A Better Read on the Economy

October 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There's an entire genre of "things are better than you think" books, stretching back at least a couple decades. In these sunny tomes, academics push back against pessimistic claims that, for example, middle-class incomes are stagnant, the poor are getting poorer, and inequality is exploding thanks to the gains of the evil top 1 percent. Think It's Getting Better All the Time from Stephen Moore and Julian L. Simon; Myths of Rich and Poor from W. Michael Cox and Richard Alm; Factfulness from Hans Rosling; Enlightenment Now from Steven Pinker; and The American Dream Is Not Dead from Michael Strain. The post A Better Read on the Economy appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...