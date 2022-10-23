The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After China’s Old Leader Is Physically Removed in Front of World, Xi Jinping Seizes Control of Country

October 23, 2022   |   Tags:

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday unveiled the newest version of the nation’s most powerful entity – the Politburo Standing Committee – showing the extent to which he dominates China. […] The post After China's Old Leader Is Physically Removed in Front of World, Xi Jinping Seizes Control of Country appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x