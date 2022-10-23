After Spending Two Days With Conservatives, This Liberal Realized The Media Had Been Lying To Him

October 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I saw this amazing thread on Twitter and thought you’d love it. It’s about a former Democrat writer named Adam B. Coleman, and he’s the founder of a publishing group called Wrong Speak Publishing. He also has a Substack where he does a lot of his writing. But Adam did something very interesting. Even though he was a Democrat, he decided to hang out with conservatives, and get a feel for who they really are. After all, the mainstream media has told him that conservatives are “evil” and a “threat to democracy.” The only “acceptable” Republicans are people like Liz



Read More...