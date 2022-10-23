Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom Team Up for Pro-Abortion Slam Dunk, Then the Crying Woman from Their Ad Tells Her True Story

October 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California voters will weigh in on Proposition 1 next month, which — if passed — would expressly add a woman’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom — code for the ability […] The post Hillary Clinton and Gavin Newsom Team Up for Pro-Abortion Slam Dunk, Then the Crying Woman from Their Ad Tells Her True Story appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...