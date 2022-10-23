Ninth Circuit Refuses to Quash Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Kelli Ward’s Cell Phone Records

The congressional committee investigating the events of January 6 may have had its last public hearging, but it continues to seek information about efforts to challenge or obstruct the 2020 electoral vote count. Yesterday, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied Kelli Ward's attempt to quash a committee subpoena for her cell phone records, Politico reports. Ward currently Chairs the Arizona Republican Party and previously ran for U.S. Senate.

The court's order denying Ward's request for an injunction barring T-Mobile (her cellphone carrier) from providing records to the Jan. 6 committee was issued by Judges Silverman and Miller. Judge Ikuta dissented.

From the court's order:

We assume, without deciding, that the balance of hardships tips sharply in Ward's favor. Under Alliance for the Wild Rockies, we therefore ask whether Ward has raised "serious questions going to the merits." 632 F.3d at 1132. . . . we conclude that Ward has not raised serious questions on the merits—and, a fortiori,

that she is not likely to succeed on the merits. . . .

there is little to suggest that disclosing Ward's phone records to the Committee will affect protected associational activity. Unlike the regulation at issue in Americans for Prosperity Foundation, which required organizations to reveal their major donors, this subpoena does not target any organization or association. The investigation, after all, is not about Ward's politics; it is about her involvement in the events leading up to the January 6 attack, and it seeks to uncover those with whom she communicated in connection with those events. That some of the people with whom Ward communicated may be members of a political party does not establish that the subpoena is likely to reveal "sensitive information about [the party's] members and supporters." Americans for Prosperity Found., 141 S. Ct. at 2384. Grand juries—and, for that matter, civil litigants—routinely employ subpoenas for phone records, and any such subpoena necessarily reveals something about a person's associations. We do not read Americans for Prosperity Foundation as establishing that all of those subpoenas are subject to First Amendment scrutiny.

To prevail, Ward must therefore identify some reason to think that compliance with this subpoena will burden association. The district court found that there is "no evidence to support [the] contention that producing the phone numbers . . . will chill the associational rights of Plaintiffs or the Arizona GOP," and it determined that Ward's arguments to the contrary are "highly speculative." . . .

The district court's finding is amply supported by the record. . . .

Because there is no indication that the compelled disclosure in this case would deter protected associational activity, the exacting scrutiny standard does not apply. But even if that standard did apply, this subpoena would satisfy it. The subpoena is substantially related to the important government interest in investigating the causes of the January 6 attack and protecting future elections from similar threats. Cf. Trump v. Thompson, 20 F.4th 10, 41 (D.C. Cir. 2021) (noting that "the January 6th Committee plainly has a 'valid legislative purpose'" (quoting Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, 140 S. Ct. 2019, 2031–32 (2020))), cert. denied, 142 S. Ct. 1350 (2022). Ward participated in a scheme to send spurious electoral votes to Congress, a scheme that the Committee describes as "a key part" of the "effort to overturn the election" that culminated on January 6. Although Ward asserts that "[c]ongressional investigators already know what [she] did," the Committee explains that that is untrue: When the Committee sought to question her about those activities, she invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer. In this civil proceeding, it is appropriate to draw adverse inferences from her assertion of the Fifth Amendment privilege—namely, that Ward's conduct during the period in question went beyond simple discussions with her political associates, and that those with whom she communicated might have the information about her activities that she refused to provide.

Having attempted the less intrusive method of asking Ward directly, the Committee has a strong interest in pursuing its investigation by other means. The subpoena is a narrowly tailored mechanism for doing so because it seeks only Ward's phone records, only from the critical window of November 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021, and only metadata, not content or location information.