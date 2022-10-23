Original Sins

October 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Erwin Chemerinsky, law school dean at the University of California-Berkeley, is an accomplished, extensively published scholar. In 2017 he was named America’s most influential legal educator by National Jurist magazine. Formerly the founding dean of the law school at the university’s Irvine campus, he received awards from both the Anti-Defamation League and the American Association […] The post Original Sins appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...