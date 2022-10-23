The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Queer Theory & the Deconstruction of Social Identities: Understanding Critical Theory Research

October 23, 2022   |   Tags: ,
On any given day, a scroll through social media produces videos of parents challenging local school boards over sexually explicit material children are exposed to in public schools. In the past week alone, I have seen several, and one even made headlines. An Iowa mother showed up at the school board meeting dressed in the same outfit …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x