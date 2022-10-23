The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Right After Biden Campaigns For Fetterman in PA, New Poll Drops Showing Dr. Oz Surging

October 23, 2022   |   Tags:

It’s not shocking that 55 percent of voters in PA have an unfavorable view of Joe Biden. One thing that the mainstream media won’t report on, is Joe’s bumbling brain. I read this WAPO piece yesterday, that was talking about Joe’s entire admin for the past 2 years, the ups and downs, and what struck me most, was how the writer acted as if the person he was writing about was a normal, cognitively strong leader, with no mental issues whatsoever… when that is clearly not the case. The American people can see what’s wrong with Joe, the foreign press


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x