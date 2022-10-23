[VIDEO] Armed Americans Are Keeping Watch Over AZ Ballot Boxes and Liberals Are Furious

Well, the left is throwing yet another hissy fit, everyone. I know, it’s a shock. This time they’re up in arms over a video that shows two armed guys, wearing ski masks, guarding a ballot box in Maricopa County, Arizona. They’re calling this “election interference” and “voter intimidation.” Man, wait until they find out what Big Tech did to interfere in the 2020 election, I am sure Dems will be furious, right? Of course they won’t. They don’t care about election interference or intimidation, as long as it’s their side doing it. You decide. Are these men patriots or bullies?



