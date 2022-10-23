[VIDEO] Woman Laughs in The Face of Screaming, Vulgar Trans-Activist Who Tells Her She’ll DIE and Burn In Hell

October 23, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This woman is showing how to stand your ground and handle an unhinged, demonic left-wing activist. It happened in Nashville, Tennessee, where a group of pro-child activists, led by Daily Wire writer Matt Walsh, rallied to save kids from being mutilated by the left. Of course, the demonic left showed up to counter the efforts to save young kids from having their genitals cut off. WSMV reported that dueling rallies related to transgender rights brought hundreds into downtown Nashville Friday afternoon. The noise surrounded the ‘Rally to End Child Mutilation,’ organized by Daily Wire blogger Matt Walsh, who has fought



Read More...