26 Of France's 56 Nuclear Reactors Are Offline For Pipe Corrosion Or Maintenance

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MIshTalk.com,

Gear up for a cold Winter in France. The protests have started already...

Nuclear reactor image from WSJ Tweet below

Pipe corrosion, maintenance, and labor unrest have nearly half of French nuclear reactors offline.

France is falling behind in its plans to return the country’s nuclear reactors to full power this winter after a rash of outages https://t.co/3Xi7CZPmeJ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 23, 2022

The result is France's Worst Energy Crisis Since the 1970s.

Twenty-six of France’s 56 nuclear reactors are offline for maintenance or because of corrosion on piping that cools the reactor cores. Fixing the corrosion is taking longer than expected at several reactors, delaying their restart by as much as six weeks, according to regulatory filings and a French nuclear executive familiar with the matter. Labor unrest is another obstacle. Strikes at 18 reactors owned by EDF SA, France’s state-controlled power giant, have delayed their restart by several weeks, threatening the government’s plans to have all of them back online by the end of the winter. EDF and union leaders said they reached an agreement Friday on salary increases, ending the strikes. EDF, the world’s largest owner of nuclear plants, is one of Western Europe’s most important power companies. Its fleet of reactors normally exports large quantities of low-cost nuclear power to neighboring countries, helping stabilize prices across the region. The situation changed drastically this year, when France swung from being one of Europe’s largest exporters of electricity to a net importer because of the outages at its reactors. The rash of outages has officials worried that France and the broader region might run short of electricity in the winter, when power demand in Europe peaks. The outages have forced EDF to absorb huge losses because the company was forced to buy replacement power on Europe’s wholesale market, where prices have soared, for sale to retail clients at much lower prices.

Labor Unions Call for General Strike

Labor unions in France are calling for a general strike to protest soaring inflationpic.twitter.com/ELhy6sfEQ8 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 18, 2022

Protests in France, Italy Holland

Protests are still going in Europe in France, Italy, Holland and

The home of the EU, Brussels, packed to the rafters with people protesting against EU green policies killing the farming industry, the WEF, amongst other things. pic.twitter.com/Q1yOThRFAr — Awake in Belfast (@AwakeinBelfast) October 16, 2022

Irritated Farmers Dump Merde

In France, irritated farmers dump you know what on the street to protest worsening economic conditions and surging inflation. Pres. Macron is in trouble.pic.twitter.com/WFVv0pydCu — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) October 22, 2022

Protests in France, Serbia, Germany, Italy, and Spain

🇫🇷🇷🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹🇪🇸 Protests against government policies in almost all of Europe! France, Serbia, Germany, Italy, Spain, etc. People are beginning to understand, despite media manipulation: EU policies have brought poverty, hunger and cold. 😨 pic.twitter.com/XSfZ2r3SWR — 🅰pocalypsis 🅰pocalypseos 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 🅉 (@apocalypseos) October 17, 2022

Check Out This Line of People in France

140,000 people took part in the France protest.

There were calls for France to withdraw from NATO.

Leftists and trade unions organized protests against soaring living costs, inflation EU NATO #France #Parispic.twitter.com/vWVbqziEFh — UkraineNews (@Ukraine66251776) October 19, 2022

140,000 people took part in the France protest. There were calls for France to withdraw from NATO. Leftists and trade unions organized protests against soaring living costs, inflation EU NATO

Just a Prelude

If those reactors don't come back on line in time, and that's a good bet, things are going to get really messy in Europe.

* * *

Please Subscribe to MishTalk Email Alerts.