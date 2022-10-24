8 Cops Who Shot Fleeing Unarmed Man 46 Times, All Quietly Return to Work Because Dept. ‘Understaffed’

Despite killing the unarmed Jayland Walker in firing squad fashion, eight cops are returning to work because the department is short on officers. Akron, OH — Before he was filled with taxpayer-funded bullets in July 2022, Jayland Walker, 25, was a standout wrestler at Buchtel High School, where he graduated in 2015. According to his family, …



Read More...