The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

8 Cops Who Shot Fleeing Unarmed Man 46 Times, All Quietly Return to Work Because Dept. ‘Understaffed’

October 24, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Despite killing the unarmed Jayland Walker in firing squad fashion, eight cops are returning to work because the department is short on officers. Akron, OH — Before he was filled with taxpayer-funded bullets in July 2022, Jayland Walker, 25, was a standout wrestler at Buchtel High School, where he graduated in 2015. According to his family, …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x