Biden Criticizes Republicans For Standing In The Way Of Gender-Affirming Healthcare

October 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Speaking at a discussion alongside transgender TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney, Joe Biden criticized Republican efforts to outlaw care for transgender persons that is gender affirming. On TikTok, Ms. Mulvaney has shared her experiences with transitioning her gender. At an event for NowThisNews held at the White House, Ms. Mulvaney questioned Vice President Biden if he believed that states had the authority to forbid the provision of gender-affirming healthcare. As a matter of law and morality, he asserted, “I don’t think any state or anybody should have the authority to do that.” “I just believe it to be incorrect.” Beau Biden,



Read More...