Big Political Twist Leaves ‘Proud Hindu’ as UK Prime Minister

October 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After Liz Truss announced she was stepping down as U.K. prime minister last week, the vacancy was filled on Monday by former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Sunak’s rise to prime […] The post Big Political Twist Leaves 'Proud Hindu' as UK Prime Minister appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...