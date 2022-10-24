The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Weeding Them Out

October 24, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
Former San Bernardino County, Calif., planning commissioner Gabriel Chavez has pleaded guilty to bribery in federal court. Chavez funneled bribe money from people seeking cannabis business permits to then-Baldwin Park city council member Ricardo Pacheco. Pacheco pleaded guilty to bribery in June 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

The post Brickbat: Weeding Them Out appeared first on Reason.com.


