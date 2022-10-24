Brickbat: Weeding Them Out

Former San Bernardino County, Calif., planning commissioner Gabriel Chavez has pleaded guilty to bribery in federal court. Chavez funneled bribe money from people seeking cannabis business permits to then-Baldwin Park city council member Ricardo Pacheco. Pacheco pleaded guilty to bribery in June 2021 and is awaiting sentencing.

