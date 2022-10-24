David Lat on the Yale Law School Free Speech Issues (Including the Boycott)

October 24, 2022 | Tags: free speech, REASON

David Lat (Original Jurisdiction) has a characteristically detailed and thoughtful article on the issue. The article links to Judge James Ho's article (based on his speech) in which he explains his thinking behind his boycott of clerk applicants from future Yale Law School classes; and it also links to Judge Lisa Branch's and Judge Ho's letter accepting Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken's invitation to meet, and criticizing parts of Dean Gerken's letter to Yale alumni about free speech at Yale.

All of these items—Judge Ho's article, the judges' letter, Dean Gerken's letter, and Lat's analysis—are much worth reading. Lat appears to be skeptical of Judge Ho's position (as am I), but I think his coverage is fair and thorough.

The post David Lat on the Yale Law School Free Speech Issues (Including the Boycott) appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...