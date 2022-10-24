Democrat Domestic Terrorist Javier Jesus Lopez, 22, Arrested for Brutally Beating Marco Rubio Campaign Worker . . . Told Bludgeoned Victim Republicans Weren’t Allowed in His Neighborhood
October 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post Democrat Domestic Terrorist Javier Jesus Lopez, 22, Arrested for Brutally Beating Marco Rubio Campaign Worker . . . Told Bludgeoned Victim Republicans Weren’t Allowed in His Neighborhood appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments