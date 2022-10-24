Feds Charge Two Chinese Spies Over Scheme to Obstruct Huawei Investigation

October 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

NEW YORK (Reuters)—U.S. prosecutors charged two Chinese nationals with trying to obstruct the prosecution of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, as part of a broader crackdown on what they called efforts to exert unlawful influence in the United States. The post Feds Charge Two Chinese Spies Over Scheme to Obstruct Huawei Investigation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...