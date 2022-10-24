Not Having Enough Stress And Frustration In His Life, Man Decides To Start Following Sports

VISTA, CA — Local man Alex McCarthy has reported high levels of well-being, with his career trajectory, family life, and leadership in his church and community all on an upward trajectory. Things were going so smoothly that he decided to follow sports to bring some more crippling stress and frustration into his life.



