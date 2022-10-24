Report: In A Surprising Move DOJ indicts Up To A Dozen In China Espionage Cases

October 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

At a news briefing on Monday, representatives from the US Department of Justice outlined the allegations against two accused agents of the Chinese government, ostensibly corroborating reports that the operation’s aim was the US effort to prosecute Huawei. At their news conference on Monday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland and his staff did not specifically cite Huawei but did corroborate other information from NBC News and other sites. The Justice Department asserts that a double agent working for US law enforcement who provided his handlers with papers created by the US government to deceive them helped uncover and foil the



Read More...