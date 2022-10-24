Senior Litigation Attorney
SLF is hiring Litigation Attorneys with 7+ years of experience, who are committed to putting their courtroom, legal strategy, and communication skills towards advancing our public interest mission. Are you an attorney who believes in our constitutional system and is willing to fight hard to protect it? Do you have experience with constitutional law, individual rights, property rights law, separation of powers issues, and a love of American values? Are you interested in working with a committed group of like-minded attorneys who put excellence and principles before everything else? If so we want to hear from you!