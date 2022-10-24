The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘This Isn’t John’s Format’: Fetterman Campaign Sets Expectations for Debate Disaster

October 24, 2022   |   Tags:

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign is looking to lower expectations ahead of Tuesday night's debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, telling members of the media that Fetterman is at a disadvantage because of the lingering effects of the stroke he suffered in May and Oz's experience as a television personality. The post ‘This Isn’t John’s Format’: Fetterman Campaign Sets Expectations for Debate Disaster appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


