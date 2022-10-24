‘This Isn’t John’s Format’: Fetterman Campaign Sets Expectations for Debate Disaster
October 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign is looking to lower expectations ahead of Tuesday night's debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, telling members of the media that Fetterman is at a disadvantage because of the lingering effects of the stroke he suffered in May and Oz's experience as a television personality. The post ‘This Isn’t John’s Format’: Fetterman Campaign Sets Expectations for Debate Disaster appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
‘This Isn’t John’s Format’: Fetterman Campaign Sets Expectations for Debate Disaster
October 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign is looking to lower expectations ahead of Tuesday night's debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, telling members of the media that Fetterman is at a disadvantage because of the lingering effects of the stroke he suffered in May and Oz's experience as a television personality. The post ‘This Isn’t John’s Format’: Fetterman Campaign Sets Expectations for Debate Disaster appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
‘This Isn’t John’s Format’: Fetterman Campaign Sets Expectations for Debate Disaster
October 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign is looking to lower expectations ahead of Tuesday night's debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, telling members of the media that Fetterman is at a disadvantage because of the lingering effects of the stroke he suffered in May and Oz's experience as a television personality. The post ‘This Isn’t John’s Format’: Fetterman Campaign Sets Expectations for Debate Disaster appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments