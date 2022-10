Biden Says He Wants A ‘Fresh Start’ On Covid. No Thanks!

October 25, 2022 | Tags: FEDERALIST, Politics

President Biden on Tuesday harassed the nation again by rolling up his sleeve to get yet another Covid “booster” shot, exposing his collagen-depleted arm on live national television. Those episodes need to start coming with a trigger warning. By my count, Biden has had one initial round of vaccination, followed by three shots, with an […]



