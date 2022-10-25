Brickbat: Down the Toilet

California Gov. Gavin Newsom could withdraw state funds from a planned public toilet in San Francisco that is expected to cost $1.7 million and take two years to build. That includes the time and costs of permitting, reviews and public comment, as well as the actual construction. "A single, small bathroom should not cost $1.7 million," said Erin Mellon, Newsom's communications director.

