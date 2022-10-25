The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Down the Toilet

October 25, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
Restroom sign

California Gov. Gavin Newsom could withdraw state funds from a planned public toilet in San Francisco that is expected to cost $1.7 million and take two years to build. That includes the time and costs of permitting, reviews and public comment, as well as the actual construction. "A single, small bathroom should not cost $1.7 million," said Erin Mellon, Newsom's communications director.

The post Brickbat: Down the Toilet appeared first on Reason.com.


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x