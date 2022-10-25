Exclusive: New York GOPers Demand Elections Board Clean Up Voter Rolls Inflated By 3 Million Voters Missing ID Info

October 25, 2022 | Tags: Elections, FEDERALIST

More than 3.1 million New York voter registrations are missing crucial personally identifiable information (PII), according to U.S. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik, both Republicans from New York. In a letter sent to the New York Board of Elections Tuesday, Tenney, who co-chairs the House Election Integrity Caucus, and Stefanik, chair of the House […]



Read More...