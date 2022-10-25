If You Thought Michael Scott from ‘The Office’ Was Cringeworthy, You’ve Got to See These Clips From Democrat John Fetterman’s Nightmare Debate Performance . . .

October 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

By now, you’d have to live under a rock not to be aware of Pennsylvania Democrat Senate Candidate John Fetterman’s extreme mental challenges.

At this point, the pro-crime candidate is making Biden look like a savant.

Tuesday night, Fetterman faced off against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in a debate that was more cringeworthy than a composite of Michael Scott’s greatest all-time hits from “The Office”.

Honestly, it’s hard to watch.

Opening the debate, the mentally-challenged Democrat greeted the audience by telling them “Goodnight”. Perhaps he meant to say “Good Evening” but who knows?

Fetterman opens the debate: "Hi. Good night everybody." pic.twitter.com/mg0X3Iwf5D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Here Fetterman is asked about a 2018 interview in which he stated that he does not support fracking, an energy source that’s not only important to the country but provides thousands of high-paying jobs to the workers of Pennsylvania. Warning: This is disturbing to watch:

Fetterman is asked about previously saying he wanted to eliminate fracking: "I support fracking and I don't I support fracking and I stand and I do support fracking." pic.twitter.com/JWE20t3kWi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Of course, the moderator doesn’t ask him to clarify, she just thanks him and goes on.

Fetterman answers out of both sides of his mouth, seeming to say that he now supports fracking but that he doesn’t support fracking . . . or something. Who knows?

There were many examples of Fetterman tossing garbled word salads, randomly throwing words together to make sentences completely incoherent:

Holy shit, Fetterman is fried. https://t.co/GLsuGeQwqs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 26, 2022

Here, Fetterman attempts to pull the Class Warfare Card, one of the Democrat & Communist Party’s old faithful tools used to demonize opponents. Unfortunately, Fetterman can’t complete sentences without butchering the English language. Did you know there is something called a “willing wage” and something called a “signal mom”?

FETTERMAN: "How can a man, you know, with with 10 gigantic mansion has am willing to talk about willing wage for anybody? Imagine a signal mom trying with two children trying to raise with them." pic.twitter.com/hbqePfo8Of — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2022

It's easy to dunk on Fetterman, sure, but his answers and inability to form coherent thoughts are legitimately alarming. He should be nowhere near the Senate. Who in their right mind could watch any of this debate and still support him? https://t.co/WQFaZVAzgj — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 26, 2022

It’s understandable why the Democrats would put John Fetterman through this kind of humiliation and embarrassment. After all, they gave us a dementia patient as president. But what about his wife? Why would she put him through something like this? Here’s one theory:

My God, Fetterman's wife wants to be a senator so badly she's forcing her husband to go through this — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 26, 2022

Fetterman’s debate performance was such an unmitigated disaster that it’s almost pitiful:

Among other things, both Fetterman and Biden have awful women for wives. They could have steered their husbands away from humiliation on the world stage but they wanted prominence and power more than they wanted to protect their spouses. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 26, 2022

It’s hard to fathom Fetterman is the best and brightest the Democrats can find in the entire State of Pennsylvania but as previously mentioned, they gave us Biden, and perhaps this is what they’re looking for, another puppet who can’t think for himself, someone who will carry the water for the globalists’ New World Order without resistance. But in order to be useful to the left, he still has to win and this is becoming more unlikely the more voters are exposed to him.

Here’s more gibberish. Perhaps we should label the Democrat Party the “Party of Gibberish”:

Oz: "Fetterman didn't pay for his own house. He got it for a dollar from his sister." Fetterman: "He got his Pennsylvania house from his own in ladies for $1. That's typical." pic.twitter.com/Es1jlhX5kB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

More total incoherence:

John Fetterman: "My doctoral believes that I’m fit to be serving and that’s what I believe is where I’m standing." WHAT? pic.twitter.com/uQFSSARTt2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2022

Here is John Fetterman attempting to explain why he’s allegedly a tax dodger. Does this make sense to you?

Fetterman was asked about not paying his taxes. This was his answer: pic.twitter.com/eBiwggqdHf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 26, 2022

Here, while Dr. Oz is speaking, Fetterman randomly shouts “Doug Mastriano!” [GOP candidate for Pennsylvania governor]. It reminds me of when I attended my grandma’s funeral and my 94-year-old great-uncle stood up in the middle of all the crying and shouted, “Where’s my hat?!”

It’s nearly irresistible not to mock Fetterman’s debate performance, especially when considering the mental midget we have in the White House:

When asked about John Fetterman’s debate performance, Joe Biden responded, “Corn Pop was a bad dude, children rubbed my hairy leg, all people, you know, the thing. I’m sorry.” — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 26, 2022

I can’t impress upon you how much of a disaster this debate is for @JohnFetterman. I’ve never seen anything like it. This race is completely and totally over. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 26, 2022

The vote on November 8th in Pennsylvania will be a test for the Democrats. Will they continue to be allowed to gaslight the country with these mental patients masquerading as politicians? Or will they be stopped from playing their modern-day version of the Emperor with No Clothes?

The post If You Thought Michael Scott from ‘The Office’ Was Cringeworthy, You’ve Got to See These Clips From Democrat John Fetterman’s Nightmare Debate Performance . . . appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...