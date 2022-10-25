Meet the Anti-Police Former Democrat Attracting Votes as Libertarian in Georgia Senate Race

October 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As the Senate election tightens in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D.) and Herschel Walker (R.), the race could come down to who loses the most votes to the Libertarian Party candidate—a former Democrat who supports an end to cash bail, cuts to police budgets, and open borders but is attracting a surprising number of Republican-leaning voters. The post Meet the Anti-Police Former Democrat Attracting Votes as Libertarian in Georgia Senate Race appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...