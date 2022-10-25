NFL Superstar Ends Marketing Partnership With Kanye West Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

October 25, 2022

Aaron Donald, an All-Pro defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, said on Tuesday that he was ending his marketing partnership with Kanye West’s Donda Sports. After making multiple recent antisemitic remarks that led to the rapper being dropped by several big companies, the decision was made. Donda Sports, which West formed and named in honor of his late mother, was joined by Donald, who made the announcement in May. Donald was solely represented by Donda Sports in his marketing agreements. “Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of



