Black Supremacist Guilty In Deadly Christmas Parade Attack

Black supremacist Darrell Brooks, Jr. was found guilty of intentional homicide on Wednesday morning, after he rammed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin in November of 2021, killing six people and injuring dozens of others.

Prosecutors said his failure to stop after hitting the first person was evidence that the act was intentional.

Brooks, who represented himself throughout the trial, told the jury that he's 'not a murderer' and asked them to 'do the right thing,' according to ABC7 Chicago.

He now faces life in prison.

As we noted last year, Brooks, an aspiring rapper, left quite the social media footprint in which he posted black nationalist rhetoric, support for Black Lives Matter, and shared memes targeting Kanye West.

In one Facebook post screencapped by the Daily Mail, Brooks - aka "MathBoi Fly" - wrote: "LEARNED ND TAUGHT BEHAVIOR!! so when we start bakk knokkin white people TF out ion wanna hear it...the old white ppl 2, KNOKK DEM TF OUT!! PERIOD.."

Screenshot via the Daily Mail

Heavy.com describes Brooks' post as 'black nationalist rhetoric'

Brooks also shared a meme about Adolf Hitler which claims that negroes are "the true Hebrews," and that America has moved "false white Jews into a state of Israel."

A psychopath with years of Black Hebrew Israelite and anti-white social media posts was just arrested for plowing through a Christmas parade hitting over 60 people but the media wants to talk about Kyle Rittenhouse making a hand gesture one time — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 24, 2021

He also rapped about being a "terrorist" and a "killer in the city," according to The Sun, citing lyrics Brooks posted online.

Wannabe rapper Brooks had said "yeh we terrorists" and "killers in the city" according to his song Loudmouths. The track - posted to Brooks' soundcloud page under the name MathBoi Fly - goes on "hope you right with god cos casket with you headed for." Brooks also wrote an anti-Donald Trump rap and declared "f*** the pigs", it emerged on Monday. One of his songs includes the lyrics: "They gonna need a cleaner for the s*** we did, all my killers Gacey where them bodies hid." -The Sun

In another song, Brooks can be seen waving a gun in front of what appears to be the red SUV used in the attack.

Yes this is Darrell Brooks aka Mathboi Fly rapping with a gun in front the same vehicle used in a mass homicide. Case closed I'd say#Waukesha#waukeshaChristmasParade@FoxNews @benshapiro @cnn pic.twitter.com/zVbZbFsbOU — TrentCannon (@TheTrentCannon) November 22, 2021

Wisconsin police said on Sunday that there's no evidence that there was a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile...