Court Orders New York City To Rehire Unvaxxed Government Employees

October 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The New York Supreme Court ordered New York City to "do what is right and what is just" by rehiring and back-paying fired unvaccinated city employees. The post Court Orders New York City To Rehire Unvaxxed Government Employees appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...