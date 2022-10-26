Crisis Unfolding: 70 Christians Mercilessly Slaughtered in Just 2 Days, Thousands More Displaced – Report
October 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Religious and ethnic tensions continue to worsen in the African nation of Nigeria, as Muslim herders launch grisly attacks on Christian farmers. The latest attack, which has reportedly left 70 […] The post Crisis Unfolding: 70 Christians Mercilessly Slaughtered in Just 2 Days, Thousands More Displaced - Report appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments