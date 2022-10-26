Democrats Panic After Fetterman’s ‘Brutal’ Debate Night Turns Out to Be ‘Much Much Worse’ Than Expected

October 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s the question being asked this morning by everyone who watched last night’s debate between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: What in the world were Democrats thinking […] The post Democrats Panic After Fetterman's 'Brutal' Debate Night Turns Out to Be 'Much Much Worse' Than Expected appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...