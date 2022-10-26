‘Don’t Know Why That’s So Important’: Hochul Baffled When Zeldin Talks About Crime Wave During NY Gov Debate

Unhinged. New Yorker’s are afraid to walk the streets and take the subway, but Governor Hochul doesn’t understand why it’s “so important” to lock up criminals. As expected, Zeldin eviscerated Hochul in last night’s debate. But will that be enough for the majority of New Yorker’s to vote Hochul out of office? We will have …



Read More...