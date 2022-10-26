The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

GOP Looks to Win Democratic Stronghold District for the First Time Since Prohibition

October 26, 2022   |   Tags:

It was 1928, when the Depression was still on the horizon and Prohibition was in full swing, when the last Republican was elected to represent Indiana’s 1st Congressional District. Republican candidate […] The post GOP Looks to Win Democratic Stronghold District for the First Time Since Prohibition appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x