“I Don’t Know If We Are Ready For Bradlee Dean” – And These Are The Ones Complaining About Why Things Are So Corrupt!

“Every country deserves the government that is has.” How many calls I get about coming to speak to communities across the country is, at times, astounding (40 times in Michigan alone in a 3-year period). What’s worse is when the people that are calling us up to give the message are sometimes the ones playing …



Read More...