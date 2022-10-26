The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer Directs $236 Million to Electric Battery Exec Who Has Already Lost Taxpayers Millions

October 26, 2022

Michigan Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer is making a $236 million taxpayer-funded bet on an electric battery executive whose last company lost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. The post Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer Directs $236 Million to Electric Battery Exec Who Has Already Lost Taxpayers Millions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


