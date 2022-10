Musk Announces Plan To Reduce Twitter Workforce To Only 280 Characters

October 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Following a roller coaster of negotiations and threats of legal action, Elon Musk is now at the final stretch of acquiring Twitter. With this purchase, Musk has announced plans to reduce Twitter's workforce to only 280 characters.



Read More...