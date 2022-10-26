NY Supreme Court Deals Devastating Blow To COVID Shot Tyrants – Strikes Down Mandate On City Workers, Orders Jobs Returned & Back Pay (Video)

Well, it looks like the dominoes are falling against the tyrants of the CONvid-1984 as the New York Supreme Court ruled against New York City’s unlawful mandate though sought to force city employees to take the deadly, experimental COVID poison. Check out the interview below with attorney for the employees, Chad LaVeglia. Brian Shilhavy reports: …



Read More...