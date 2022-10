The Schools Are on Fire; Time to Get the Children Out

October 26, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The system is destroying American children and the nation itself. It cannot be reformed. Instead, it should be abandoned. This is part 22 in a series examining education in the United States. Imagine the school building is on fire, and your precious children are trapped inside. You can hear the blood-curdling screams growing louder. The …



Read More...