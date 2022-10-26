Tulsi Gabbard Just Used Brittney Griner to Cleverly Crucify Joe Biden… Never Thought of it This Way

October 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Brittney Griner’s 9-year sentence was just upheld by the Russian Courts. So, it’s official now, and she will likely be heading to a horrific Russian “work camp.” Joe Biden claims he’s working tirelessly to get Brittney out, but the Russians are refusing to help Joe score any political points. But as we got closer to midterms, Biden became increasingly anxious to get Brittney out. He wanted to score midterm points. Russian officials said the same thing: A former Russian ambassador to Washington has claimed that President Biden is desperate to secure Brittney Griner’s release to get a boost in next month’s



Read More...