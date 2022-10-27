The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

As The Death Toll From The COVID Shots Climb, Dissenters Are Seeing Victory (Video)

October 27, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
This week, we discovered that nearly 63,000 people died following their experimental COVID booster shots in England during the first three months of 2022. However, while that is terrible news, in the US, there was a major victory against COVID tyrants. I’ll share these stories and more in this episode. Sons of Liberty · As …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x