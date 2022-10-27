As The Death Toll From The COVID Shots Climb, Dissenters Are Seeing Victory (Video)

This week, we discovered that nearly 63,000 people died following their experimental COVID booster shots in England during the first three months of 2022. However, while that is terrible news, in the US, there was a major victory against COVID tyrants. I’ll share these stories and more in this episode. Sons of Liberty · As …



Read More...