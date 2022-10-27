The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Scraps Sea-Launched Nuclear Missile Over Military Objections

October 27, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The United States will stop developing nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missiles, Pentagon documents released on Thursday said, despite senior military officials publicly recommending keeping it. The post Biden Admin Scraps Sea-Launched Nuclear Missile Over Military Objections appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


